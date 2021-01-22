Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Avenue in central Fresno

Police are investigation an early morning crash that killed a motorcycle rider in central Fresno.

The motorcycle was traveling on West near Princeton avenue around 6 a.m. Friday when a truck turned in its path.

The rider, a 33-year-old man, was unable to avoid the collision, police said. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died. His identity is being held pending notification of family.

Several blocks of West Avenue were closed for part of Friday morning.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and remained at the scene and was cooperative, police said.

Based on preliminary information, officers believe the driver may have been at fault, but showed no signed of impairment.