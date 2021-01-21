Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian in east central Fresno

Fresno police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Floradora and Cedar avenues on Thursday. Fresno Bee

A 53-year-old man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run incident in east central Fresno on Thursday night, police said.

According to Fresno Police Department Lt. Anthony DeWall, just before 6:30 p.m. officers received a call from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office saying a deputy had found a man lying in a roadway in the area near Floradora and Cedar Avenues.

DeWall said the victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers learn through an investigation the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Cedar Avenue. According to DeWall, the suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was described as a possible green or blue SUV or truck. Not much information is available at this time.

Cedar Avenue between Home and Hedges avenues will remain closed as officers continue their investigation.