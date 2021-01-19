Man with a wheelchair struck by utility truck on busy street in NW Fresno

Collision in northwest Fresno, California sent a man to the hospital after getting struck by a mirror of a FAX utility truck. The man’s condition is unknown. The Fresno Bee

A man who was pushing a wheelchair along Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno is fighting to stay alive after he was hit by a FAX utility truck Tuesday Tuesday, police said.

The collision took place around 8:45 p.m. at West Brawley and West Shaw and avenues.

Fresno police Lt. Jordan Beckford said the man was possibly walking in the westbound lanes of Shaw between Marty and Brawley while pushing a wheelchair when he was struck by the FAX mirror.

The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

A blanket and other debris were near the sidewalk where the collision happened.

The driver is on scene and is cooperating with officers, Beckford said.

Traffic from Marty Avenue towards Brawley was blocked off as police investigate the collision.