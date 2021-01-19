Fatal collision on northbound Highway 41 in Fresno near Ashlan Avenue

The California Highway Patrol reported one person was killed Tuesday morning in a fatal rollover collision on Highway 41 in central Fresno.

The collision took place about 10:50 a.m. on the northbound lanes of 41 north of Ashlan Avenue. The CHP said the Chevrolet Aveo hit the center divider and then turned over, partially ejecting a man in his 20s.

Spokesman Mike Salas said that the driver was not wearing a seat belt. He died at the scene.

The left lane of the highway was closed during the incident. The CHP is seeking witnesses for more information and asked that they call 559-705-2200.