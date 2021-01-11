Man killed in fatal head-on collision with big rig on Highway 180 west of Fresno

A man driving a Volkswagen sedan died in a head-on crash with a big rig Monday afternoon on Highway 180 just west of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said the crash occurred around 1 p.m. as the driver of a black Jetta was traveling west on 180.

As the vehicle passed Blythe Avenue, the driver for an unknown reason drifted into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a big rig traveling east.

The driver of the Jetta was pronounced dead at the scene. No victim information was available at this time.

Salas said investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs.

Traffic along Highway 180 was slowed down for the investigation.