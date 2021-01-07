Fresno man is killed when his vehicle strikes PG&E utility pole and catches fire

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Madera County that left a Fresno man dead.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m., in the area of Avenue 7 1/2, east of Road 6.

CHP spokesman Greg Rodriguez said a 47-year-old driver, for unknown reasons, made an unsafe turning motion to the right, causing his 2019 Honda to veer onto the north dirt shoulder and smash into a PG&E utility pole. The vehicle caught fire and became engulfed, CHP said.

The man, who has not been identified pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, CHP said.