Woman killed in Fresno hit-and-run crash. The driver didn’t try to help, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is seeking the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a woman on a freeway off-ramp in downtown Fresno early Saturday morning and then left the scene.

Fresno highway patrol officers received a call around 1:30 a.m. of a person lying on the shoulder of northbound Highway 99 near Fresno Street.

Authorities said she died at the scene.

Investigators determined the woman was walking along the beginning of the off-ramp near Fresno Street when the driver in an unknown vehicle struck her. The driver did not stop to help the woman and left the scene without contacting authorities.

The driver and vehicle are outstanding. Investigators did not say whether they know the make and model of the vehicle.

It’s also unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.

The Fresno County Coroner has not identified the woman.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked call the CHP at 559-705-2200.