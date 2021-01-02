New year, new mayor. Two elected leaders to take office in Fresno

The new year in Fresno brings with it a couple of elected officials who will take office, including one very familiar face and one new one.

Fresno’s longtime Police Chief Jerry Dyer officially takes over the mayor’s office on Jan. 5, as Fresno City Council newcomer Tyler Maxwell also becomes District 4’s representative.

The swearing-in ceremonies are planned for Jan. 7, the first City Council meeting of 2021.

Both won their races outright in March and have waited for the new year to assume the positions. The vote counts were settled about the same time the coronavirus pandemic was closing down major events, and days before the city would see its first stay-at-home order.

Dyer takes over from Mayor Lee Brand, who did not run for re-election after four years on the job.

Maxwell will assume the District 4 job from Councilmember Paul Caprioglio, who has termed out.

Mayor’s office

While Dyer, 61, will not officially be mayor until Tuesday, he’s been involved in city machinations.

He held a visible role on the committee on police reform, attending many of the meetings though not casting any votes.

The Fresno City Council on Nov. 19 unanimously accepted a report and recommendations from the commission on police reform — setting in motion a team that will oversee the potential changes to police policies.

Before the council adopted it, Dyer has said some of the recommendations may need to be refined. “In terms of the final report, I thought it was very, very comprehensive,” he said.

On Dec. 8, Brand announced the hiring of the 22nd chief of police for Fresno, Paco Balderrama. He was interviewed by a slew of people including Dyer. Dyer, the department’s former chief, was involved in the virtual news conference that announced Balderrama as the new leader.

Dyer said shortly after declaring victory in the mayor’s race that he looked forward to working with backers of a possible ballot measure to implement a tax that would help restore services that were cut because of the city’s financial struggles during the 2007-09 economic recession. Many departments, he said, suffered deep cuts, including the police, fire and parks departments.

As police chief in 2018, Dyer was among the leading opponents of Measure P, a ballot measure that would have created an additional sales tax of three-eighths of a cent for parks and cultural arts in Fresno.

After initially appearing to not get the votes, supporters of Measure P sued. Justices with California’s Fifth District Court of Appeal overturned an opinion Dec. 17 from a lower court on Fresno’s parks tax ballot measure, ordering the lower trial court to declare that Measure P passed.

In February, Dyer pitched a plan to use large temporary tent-like buildings that would house multiple beds for homeless people in the open land near the Fresno Rescue Mission. That idea clashed with three members of the Fresno City Council’s argument that shelters should be placed evenly around the city.

City Council

The 29-year-old Maxwell is new to political office and will be the youngest member of the council. He ran his 2020 race successfully against fellow newcomer Nathan Alonzo.

Maxwell has a legal studies and psychology degrees from UC Berkeley and was a staffer for Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza. He grew up in District 4.

He has expressed hesitation to revise the city’s general plan, an idea that the council was mulling before the pandemic struck. Opponents say changing the plan will only lead to further urban sprawl.

Maxwell’s predecessor Caprioglio has touted some of his own work in the district. For example, the senior center he championed for Large Park will be the first in the district. A multi-generational center and other parks amenities are also nearing completion under his tenure.

Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro awarded Caprioglio on Dec. 10 with the President’s Medal of Distinction, which is granted to people whose achievements are “a contribution of great significance to the University.”

“I am pleased to bestow this honor on our longtime friend whose enlightened and compassionate leadership is a gift to our students, the university and the entire city of Fresno,” Castro said.

Carpioglio fought back tears as he thanked Castro, who is leaving to become chancellor of the California State University system.

“As an attorney, I’m rarely speechless. But at this moment, I’m just so overwhelmed. This is priceless,” Caprioglio said. “I’m proud to wear this and to be affiliated with the university.”