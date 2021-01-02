Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

One man killed, another injured in suspected DUI crash in Fresno, the CHP reports

A man was killed in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 168 in Fresno during the early hours of Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 30-year-old man was driving west on Highway 168 near the Shields Avenue offramp about 12:30 a.m. with a passenger, according to officers. Neither man’s name was released Saturday by CHP.

For an unknown reason, the driver made an unsafe turn before the car overturned and tumbled multiple times, CHP said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was not immediately available.

The driver was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and was arrested, CHP said. He was also taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Thaddeus Miller
Thaddeus Miller
Reporter Thaddeus Miller has covered cities in the central San Joaquin Valley since 2010, writing about everything from breaking news to government and police accountability. A native of Fresno, he joined The Fresno Bee in 2019 after time in Merced and Los Banos.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service