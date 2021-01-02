One man killed, another injured in suspected DUI crash in Fresno, the CHP reports

A man was killed in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 168 in Fresno during the early hours of Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 30-year-old man was driving west on Highway 168 near the Shields Avenue offramp about 12:30 a.m. with a passenger, according to officers. Neither man’s name was released Saturday by CHP.

For an unknown reason, the driver made an unsafe turn before the car overturned and tumbled multiple times, CHP said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was not immediately available.

The driver was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and was arrested, CHP said. He was also taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.