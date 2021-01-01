Two dead, multiple injured in DUI-related crashes. What CHP reported.

Two people died and several were injured in crashes that the California Highway Patrol reported were related to alcohol or drug usage in the first day of 2021.

Officers reported that a 21-year-old driver died about 1 a.m. at West Shaw and North Del Mar avenues when his 2006 Ford Mustang slammed into a curb, became airborne, and hit a brick wall and tree. He died at the scene. A 37-year-old male passenger is in Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries. Neither were wearing seatbelts and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a 41-year-old Madera woman was killed in Madera County when the Dodge Ram she was riding in overturned on private property near Road 145 and Road 206. The CHP said Ashton Wilfong, 28, of Friant was driving the truck when she rolled it and the victim was partially ejected. The CHP said Wilfong was under the influence and was arrested.

Another woman, 22, and two female juveniles, 16 and 17, were in the truck, but were uninjured.

At 3:25 a.m., a woman crashed a 2004 Honda Accord while driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 168 near Shaw Avenue when she drove off the roadway, lost control, and rolled the vehicle. A male passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to CRMC. The driver fled the scene and may have been under the influence of alcohol.