Christmas Eve shooting leaves one dead in San Joaquin Valley. Here’s what police know

Tulare police made two arrests in the fatal shooting of a 33-year old-man on Christmas Eve.

Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired in the vicinity of G Street and San Joaquin Avenue at 11:10 p.m. and found the victim with a serious gunshot wound. He was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he died. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives with the Tulare Police Crime Specifics Unit apprehended two men near the crime scene. Cisco Vasquez, 25, and Saul Ingraham were booked into Tulare County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Authorities did not comment on any possible motives for the violence.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to call the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4290 or (559) 685-3454 during non-business hours or weekends. An anonymous tip line is available 24 hours a day at (559) 685-2300, extension 4445.

