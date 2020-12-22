31-year-old man shot several times in northwest Fresno. Did the victim shoot back?

A 31-year-old man was shot in northwest Fresno on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday evening in northwest Fresno that sent a 31-year-old man to the hospital.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m., at North College and West Birch avenues, according to police. Lt. Israel Reyes said officers arrived at the location and found multiple shell casings on the roadway.

As officers were investigating, police received a call from Kaiser Permanente about a victim of a shooting.

The man, who was shot several times in the lower leg and in the upper body, was later taken to Community Regional Medical Center. He is expected to survive his injuries, Reyes said.

Reyes said the man was standing on the road when a driver in a dark-colored SUV pulled up and opened fire. It is unknown whether the victim fired back, Reyes said, but there were a “number of shell casings,” pointing to a possible exchange of gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.