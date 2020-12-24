81-year-old Orosi man killed in collision in eastern Fresno County

An 81-year-old Orosi man was killed in a collision near Orange Cove on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, at around 5:30 p.m. officers received reports of a two vehicle collision in the intersection of Hill and Adams avenues.

After an investigation, officers learned the driver of Toyota Tacoma, identified as Gene Butler, was traveling north on Hill approaching the Adams when he failed to see the stop sign and entered the intersection. The Toyota then struck the right front side of a Chevy Silverado that was traveling east through the intersection.

The trucks both went in the northeastern direction and ended up in a drainage ditch, causing the Chevy to overturn.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene. The two men in the Chevy were treated at Community Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.