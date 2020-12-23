Fresno gives $1.3M in grants to local artists and institutions. Here’s who got the most

The city of Fresno has awarded more than $1.3 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to arts groups and artists, according to a news release on Wednesday.

The CARES Act dollars went to 146 local artists and 46 arts institutions, Councilmember Miguel Arias said. Many of the artists were not able to apply for other federal relief offered to businesses.

“Our actions today ensure our city’s rich and diverse arts and culture community has a fighting chance to survive until it is safe again to gather and celebrate together,” he said.

The relief program funded the individual artists with $2,500 each and the organizations with awards of $3,900 to $82,500, according to officials.

Here are the largest grants:

$82,500 — Arte Americas - The Mexican Arts Center

$79,706 — Fresno Art Museum

$66,000 — Fresno Discovery Center; Fresno Philharmonic; The Fresno County Historical Museum; Youth Orchestras of Fresno

$56,000 — Good Company Players

$52,800 — Arts Institution – Museum and Cultural Institution

$47,344 — Fresno City and County Historical Society

$36,960 — Shinzen Friendship Garden

$22,000 — Art of Life Cancer Foundation

$15,250 — Ballet Folklorico Y Marimba

$13,500 — Children’s Musical Theaterworks; Warnor’s Center for The Performing Arts; Lively Arts Foundations; The Paul Paul Theater; We Got the Beat Youth Percussion Ban; Los Ninos de Aztlan Dance Studio