Violent crash with a big rig in Fresno County kills man. What led up to the collision

A man was killed Tuesday evening in a collision in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash took place just after 8 p.m., at West Jensen and Valentine avenues when the driver of a Ford truck was traveling northbound on Valentine and drove through the stop sign and was struck by a big rig, traveling westbound on Jensen.

The impact of the crash caused the Ford truck to overturn on its roof, while the big rig had front end damage.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity and age is not immediately known.

Both vehicles were occupied by solo drivers. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Witnesses told officers the driver of the Ford ran the stop sign.

Sgt. Joseph Bianchi said the man wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol or drugs do not to be a factor in the crash.

The CHP is investigating the crash.

