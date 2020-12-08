Bicyclist, 73, killed in collision with SUV north of Clovis. What CHP says happened

A 73-year-old woman died in a collision with an SUV Monday morning north of Clovis, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision took place about 11:15 a.m. as the victim was northbound on Academy Avenue north of Sierra Avenue when she veered to the left into the path of a Toyota Sequoia driven by Clovis man.

The CHP reported that the driver could not avoid the collision and the woman was knocked to the roadway. She was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be involved in the collision, the CHP said.