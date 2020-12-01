Fresno woman dies after car goes airborne in solo crash at Highways 41 and 99, CHP says

Speed may have played a role after a 62-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on a Fresno Highway Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said about 9:10 a.m. the woman was driving a Ford Freestyle SUV on northbound Highway 41 just past Jensen, and was about to get on northbound Highway 99 when she was unable to maintain control of the vehicle and collided into a guardrail to her right.

The vehicle went airborne and struck a concrete pillar within the shoulder.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Salas said the woman was wearing a seat belt and alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be a factor, but speed likely was a factor, Salas said.

The highway was closed for three hours.

The investigation is ongoing.