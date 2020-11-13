Bicyclist, 60, dies in hit-and-run crash in southeast Fresno

A 60-year-old man was killed Friday in southeast Fresno, struck by an SUV in an apparent hit-and-run accident as he rode his bicycle along the street, police said.

Just before 5:30 p.m., according to Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes, officers received reports of a man who had been hit by a vehicle on North Avenue just west of Golden State Boulevard.

Officers found the man in the road just past the train crossing arm at the intersection. He was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers that the bicyclist was traveling west on North. A vehicle, going the same direction, is believed to have gone around the crossing arm to beat an oncoming train, struck the man and continued down the street, police said.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a white GMC Yukon with some front-end damage. The victim’s identity was not available.