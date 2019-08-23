Police chief search didn’t find long-term hire, city official confirms. What now?

Andy Hall speaks at a press conference after he was introduced as the Acting Fresno Chief of Police, Friday morning, Aug. 23, 2019. jwalker@fresnobee.com

City Manager Wilma Quan confirmed during a Friday news conference that the search to hire a long-term replacement for Police Chief Jerry Dyer was unsuccessful.

Quan said Deputy Chief Andy Hall would hold the Fresno Police Department’s top position up to 15 months while the city conducts another search for a long-term hire.

Fresno hired a company to do a nationwide search, which included several months of community meetings.

Hall has been deputy chief since October 2016, and heads the support division, which oversees communications, information technology and crime scene investigations.

He was also a traffic supervisor during his Fresno career.

Dyer has said he’ll retire Oct. 15, when Hall will be promoted. Dyer also is running for mayor.