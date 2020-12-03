Fresno, Tulare counties each top 300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Here are Valley totals

More than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Thursday across the central San Joaquin Valley, led by more than 300 cases each in Fresno and Tulare counties.

Six additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were also identified across the six-county region.

The state Department of Public Health reported Thursday that testing revealed 320 new confirmed infections in Fresno County. That brings to more than 2,300 the number of new cases identified in the county since Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 26.

To the south, the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency reported 310 new cases, an increase of more than 1,500 people infected since Thanksgiving.

Across Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced and Tulare counties, Thursday’s COVID-19 updates included:

Fresno County: 320 new cases Thursday, 39,324 to date; no additional deaths, 488 to date.

Kings County: 127 new cases, 11,682 to date; no additional deaths, 89 to date.

Madera County: 55 new cases, 6,482 to date; four additional deaths, 90 to date.

Mariposa County: Four new cases, 148 to date; no additional deaths, three to date.

Merced County: 195 new cases, 12,622 to date; one additional death, 186 to date.

Tulare County: 310 new cases, 22,088 to date; one additional death, 315 to date.

Valleywide, a total of more than 92,000 residents have tested positive for coronavirus since the first local cases were confirmed in early March. Of those, 1,171 have died from the respiratory illness caused by the virus.