Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

See how the coronavirus pandemic has unfolded in Fresno County since March

The coronavirus pandemic has brought many twists and turns to Fresno County since the first local case was reported on March 6. From the continuing march of cases and deaths, along with business closures – and reopenings and reclosures – COVID-19 has wrought havoc on everyday life for many of the county’s residents.

The Bee has compiled this ongoing timeline of key dates, events and milestones for readers to explore.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Tim Sheehan
Tim Sheehan
Lifelong Valley resident Tim Sheehan has worked in the Valley as a reporter and editor since 1986, and has been at The Fresno Bee since 1998. He is currently The Bee’s data reporter and covers California’s high-speed rail project and other transportation issues. He grew up in Madera, has a journalism degree from Fresno State and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Fresno Pacific University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service