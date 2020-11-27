Local
See how the coronavirus pandemic has unfolded in Fresno County since March
The coronavirus pandemic has brought many twists and turns to Fresno County since the first local case was reported on March 6. From the continuing march of cases and deaths, along with business closures – and reopenings and reclosures – COVID-19 has wrought havoc on everyday life for many of the county’s residents.
The Bee has compiled this ongoing timeline of key dates, events and milestones for readers to explore.
