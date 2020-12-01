Tragedy near Christmas Tree Lane: Child killed after minivan struck by train

A small child was killed Tuesday night near Christmas Tree Lane after a minivan was struck by a train, according to Fresno police.

It happened around 5 p.m. and just west of the intersection of Maroa and Shields avenues, where an Amtrak train crashed into a white minivan that had a family of four inside.

Fresno police Lt. Andre Benson said investigators still were trying to determine how the minivan got stuck on the train tracks, where the vehicle was when the railroad crossing gate went down, or if the crossing arms even motioned down.

The age of the deceased child was not immediately known.

Traffic was backed up in both directions along Shields with vehicles waiting to turn onto near Van Ness Avenue and enter Christmas Tree Lane, a popular Fresno holiday tradition.

Benson said there were several witnesses to the crash and officers were in the process of collecting statements.

“We have a small child that was ultimately killed,” Benson said. “There were a lot of people in line.

“The initial information that we have is the family was in fact in line awaiting to see Christmas Tree Lane.”

Two others in the minivan suffered moderate injuries due to the train collision and the entire family was taken to a local hospital, Benson said.

Tuesday marked the first night Christmas Tree Lane was officially open to the public this year.

The popular Fresno tradition, which has gone on for nearly 100 years, annually attracts thousands of people and typically has been open for the public to walk along the road to see the festive holiday lights.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the attraction was limited this year to vehicles driving through.