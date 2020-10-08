Despite COVID, Christmas Tree Lane in Fresno is happening. Here’s how it’s different

Christmas Tree Lane will happen this December, but without its usual walk-night crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the long-standing holiday extravaganza in the Fig Garden neighborhood announced Thursday they are opting to not have the designated walk-only nights. Typically, the lane closes to cars for two nights each year. Those nights draw tens of thousands of people, making it too difficult to maintain social distancing with the crowds.

The 140 houses along the two-mile stretch of Van Ness Boulevard, from Shields to Shaw avenues, will still be decorated for the season and open to vehicle traffic nightly Dec. 1 through Christmas.

Christmas Tree Lane has been canceled just twice in its 98 years — first in 1941, due of the wartime restrictions of WWII and again 1973 because of a national energy crisis.

Santa Claus Lane shut down

In July, Santa Claus Lane announced the community light display on Indianapolis Avenue in Clovis would be no more, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also known as the Festival of Lights, the computer-synchronized display had been running during the holiday season for the last five years and doubled its size in 2017.

It is unclear whether Cindy Lane, also known as Candy Cane Lane, in Clovis’ Wawona Estates will be running this year. Its Facebook page is no longer public or has been deleted.