Woman is killed after car hits palm tree, splits in half outside Fresno, CHP says

A woman in her 20s died in a crash Tuesday night when her car hit a palm tree just west of Fresno, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to CHP Sgt. Leonard Sherman, a driver traveling on Kearney Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. came upon the crash scene near Chateau Fresno Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the 2002 Honda had been ripped in half by the impact. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sherman said the woman was traveling westbound on Kearney toward Kerman at a high rate of speed and appeared to overcorrect herself, lost control and crashed into the tree.

Skid marks were visible on the roadway.

The CHP is investigating the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, but Sherman said this type of collision could also signal distracted driving or sleepy driver.