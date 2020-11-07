One killed in head-on collision in Clovis. Here is what the CHP knows

A head-on collision in Clovis early Saturday morning killed a 30-year-old man, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m., at Minnewawa and Shepherd avenues and involved the drivers of a 2002 Honda CRV and 2014 Cadillac SRX.

According to the CHP, the driver of the Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Minnewawa approaching Shepherd when he allowed his vehicle to travel into the northbound lane directly in the path of the Cadillac, causing the head-on collision.

The man driving the Honda was transported to Clovis Community Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. It is unknown if the man was under the influence pending toxicology results.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 559-705-2200.