50-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns near Lemoore Naval Air Station

A 50-year-old Lemoore man was killed in a solo vehicle crash Friday morning near the Naval Air Station, the California Highway Patrol said.

When officers arrived around 5:30 a.m., at Elder Avenue, west of 27th, they found a car overturned.

The CHP said the man was traveling westbound on Elder and allowed his vehicle to drift left then abruptly turned back to the right side causing the vehicle to overturn.

The crash is under investigation and it doesn’t appear alcohol or drugs were a factor.

