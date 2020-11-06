Local
Two men walking on road hit by truck in early morning collision in Clovis, CHP says
Two young men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after getting struck by a truck early Friday in Clovis.
According to CHP spokesman Mike Salas, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on West Shepherd Avenue approaching North Peach Avenue when it hit the men — both approximately 18 years old, Salas said — walking west on Shepherd, directly in the path of the truck around 4:30 a.m.
The men were transported to Valley Children’s Healthcare with major injuries, Salas said.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene and officers don’t alcohol was a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
