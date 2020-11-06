Two men walking on road hit by truck in early morning collision in Clovis, CHP says

Two young men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after getting struck by a truck early Friday in Clovis.

According to CHP spokesman Mike Salas, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on West Shepherd Avenue approaching North Peach Avenue when it hit the men — both approximately 18 years old, Salas said — walking west on Shepherd, directly in the path of the truck around 4:30 a.m.

The men were transported to Valley Children’s Healthcare with major injuries, Salas said.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and officers don’t alcohol was a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.