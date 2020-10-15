Coffee shop in Fresno burns down to the frame. No word yet on cause of blaze

The sign for McCoy’s Coffee Shop could be seen off Clovis Avenue on Thursday morning, though the words were drooping, partially melted by an an early-morning fire.

Next to the sign, the remains of the restaurant itself, charred and collapsed down to a brick frame, were fenced off by a chain fence.

The Fresno Fire Department arrived to the restaurant, at Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road, around 12:30 a.m. and started battling the blaze, which could be seen coming from the roof and windows. Firefighters took a defensive position to keep the fire from spreading other other businesses. PG&E was called to shut off gas to the restaurant, though firefighters were unsure if there was any leakage.

Clovis Avenue was closed to traffic for a time, but was reopened and fire crews gone by 10 a.m. Thursday.

There has been no word on what may have started the fire.

The restaurant, which was once a Perko’s Cafe, served American comfort food — country-fried steak with gravy or an old-school Cobb salad. It one of three McCoy’s Coffee Shops in the area. The others are on Jensen Avenue in Fresno and Floral Avenue in Selma.

It was located near the same area where a Frostee Freeze restaurant burned down in 2014.