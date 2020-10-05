Fresno restaurant is temporarily closed again. This time it’s not because of COVID

Pismo’s Coastal Grill in northwest Fresno is temporarily closed.

Again.

And this time it has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A pair of small fires broke out in the kitchen on Sunday evening, promoting a response from the Fresno Fire Department to extinguish the flames.

There was no structural damage to the restaurant (a Fresno favorite, FYI) but part of the cook line was damaged and will need to be replaced, owner Dave Fansler said on Monday. The restaurant will remain closed while the repairs are made and Fansler meets with Fresno County health inspectors to determine when the business can reopen.

Fansler didn’t know when that might be, but said the restaurant could reopen quickly with a limited menu, if the health department signs off.

Since March, Pismo’s has been at the center of the debate on how and when restaurants should be allowed to reopen in Fresno County amid the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant has been closed and reopened in various manifestations — at several points against county health orders.

Eventually, the restaurant created outdoor patio seating.

It was just last week that Pismo’s returned to limited indoor dining as Fresno moved into a less-restrictive tier of state regulations.

“We just finished our best week in seven, eight months,” Fansler said.

“So, we’re back to the drawing board.”

Already, a GoFundMe has been created to help those employees who are now out of work.