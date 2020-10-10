Coronavirus update for Oct. 10: Fresno allows small parties, some schools will reopen

Testing and groceries

Anyone who needs a coronavirus test, flu shot, or groceries can head over to Williams Elementary School on Saturday morning.

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, UCSF, and Neighborhood Industries are teaming up for a free community event to provide pandemic relief from 8 a.m. to noon at 525 W. Saginaw Way.

The groups will distribute 400 boxes of free groceries. Each person also will be offered a free face mask.

Residents do not need to register for the event.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Small parties allowed

Fresno County health officials said Friday that small parties should be kept to no more than three households. However, there are no specific guidelines for the number of people, according to Rais Vohra, the Fresno County interim health officer.

Gatherings had been restricted since March.

The new guidelines say a gathering should be kept to no longer than two hours while party-goers maintain social distance from the members of other households and wear masks, Vohra said.

Singing, chanting, or other actions that could create droplets are prohibited. Musical instruments are allowed, but wind instruments are discouraged, Vohra said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

List of schools reopening

More Fresno County by the state health department to reopen despite the recent uptick in positive coronavirus cases.

Many Fresno-area schools have that would allow them to reopen in smaller classes even in the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s

Here the updated list of elementary schools in the Valley that have been approved for waivers.

Fresno County

Caruthers Elementary School

Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School

Kingsburg Elementary School

Laton Unified School District

Truth Tabernacle Christian School

Carden School of Fresno

Edison-Bethune Charter School

Pine Ridge Elementary School

Fresno Christian School

St. Anthony’s Catholic School

Kerman Christian

Madera County

Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter

Alview Elementary School

St. Joachim

Webster Elementary

Spring Valley School

Chawanakee Academy Charter School

Kings County

P.W. Engvall Elementary

Meadow Lane Elementary

Kings Christian School

Armona Union Academy

Hanford Christian School

Tulare County

Valley Life Charter

Liberty

Stone Corral Elementary School

Saucelito Elementary

Central Valley Christian Academy

George McCann

St. Paul’s School

Zion Lutheran School

Dinuba Jr. Academy

St. Anne’s Catholic School

Merced County

Planada Elementary School

Cressey Elementary

Dos Palos Elementary

Los Banos Adventist Christian School

El Nido Elementary

Our Lady of Mercy School

Le Grand Union Elementary School

Snelling Merced Falls School

Caruthers Elementary School

Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School

Kingsburg Elementary School

Laton Unified School District

Truth Tabernacle Christian School

Carden School of Fresno

Edison-Bethune Charter School

Pine Ridge Elementary School

Fresno Christian School

St. Anthony’s Catholic School

Kerman Christian

Madera County

Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter

Alview Elementary School

St. Joachim

Webster Elementary

Spring Valley School

Chawanakee Academy Charter School

Kings County

P.W. Engvall Elementary

Meadow Lane Elementary

Kings Christian School

Armona Union Academy

Hanford Christian School

Tulare County

Valley Life Charter

Liberty

Stone Corral Elementary School

Saucelito Elementary

Central Valley Christian Academy

George McCann

St. Paul’s School

Zion Lutheran School

Dinuba Jr. Academy

St. Anne’s Catholic School

Merced County

Planada Elementary School

Cressey Elementary

Dos Palos Elementary

Los Banos Adventist Christian School

El Nido Elementary

Our Lady of Mercy School

Le Grand Union Elementary School

Snelling Merced Falls School

Latest case numbers

For the first time in more than three months, Fresno County in its Friday update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the first local COVID-19 cases in the central San Joaquin Valley were confirmed in March, the virus and its respiratory disease have claimed 406 lives in Fresno County, and 980 across Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, and Tulare counties.

The only additional fatality reported Friday in the region was in Madera County.

Since the number of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus peaked in August – 152 in Fresno County, 315 in the six-county region – the pace of new fatalities has diminished considerably. So far in October, 16 deaths have been reported by Fresno County and 32 in across the Valley.