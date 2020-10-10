Fresno Bee Logo
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update for Oct. 10: Fresno allows small parties, some schools will reopen

Testing and groceries

Anyone who needs a coronavirus test, flu shot, or groceries can head over to Williams Elementary School on Saturday morning.

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, UCSF, and Neighborhood Industries are teaming up for a free community event to provide pandemic relief from 8 a.m. to noon at 525 W. Saginaw Way.

The groups will distribute 400 boxes of free groceries. Each person also will be offered a free face mask.

Residents do not need to register for the event.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Small parties allowed

Fresno County health officials said Friday that small parties should be kept to no more than three households. However, there are no specific guidelines for the number of people, according to Rais Vohra, the Fresno County interim health officer.

Gatherings had been restricted since March.

The new guidelines say a gathering should be kept to no longer than two hours while party-goers maintain social distance from the members of other households and wear masks, Vohra said.

Singing, chanting, or other actions that could create droplets are prohibited. Musical instruments are allowed, but wind instruments are discouraged, Vohra said.

List of schools reopening

More Fresno County by the state health department to reopen despite the recent uptick in positive coronavirus cases.

Many Fresno-area schools have that would allow them to reopen in smaller classes even in the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s

Here the updated list of elementary schools in the Valley that have been approved for waivers.

Fresno County

  • Caruthers Elementary School
  • Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School
  • Kingsburg Elementary School
  • Laton Unified School District
  • Truth Tabernacle Christian School
  • Carden School of Fresno
  • Edison-Bethune Charter School
  • Pine Ridge Elementary School
  • Fresno Christian School
  • St. Anthony’s Catholic School
  • Kerman Christian

    • Madera County

  • Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter
  • Alview Elementary School
  • St. Joachim
  • Webster Elementary
  • Spring Valley School
  • Chawanakee Academy Charter School

    • Kings County

  • P.W. Engvall Elementary
  • Meadow Lane Elementary
  • Kings Christian School
  • Armona Union Academy
  • Hanford Christian School

    • Tulare County

  • Valley Life Charter
  • Liberty
  • Stone Corral Elementary School
  • Saucelito Elementary
  • Central Valley Christian Academy
  • George McCann
  • St. Paul’s School
  • Zion Lutheran School
  • Dinuba Jr. Academy
  • St. Anne’s Catholic School

    • Merced County

  • Planada Elementary School
  • Cressey Elementary
  • Dos Palos Elementary
  • Los Banos Adventist Christian School
  • El Nido Elementary
  • Our Lady of Mercy School
  • Le Grand Union Elementary School
  • Snelling Merced Falls School
    • Latest case numbers

    For the first time in more than three months, Fresno County in its Friday update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Since the first local COVID-19 cases in the central San Joaquin Valley were confirmed in March, the virus and its respiratory disease have claimed 406 lives in Fresno County, and 980 across Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, and Tulare counties.

    The only additional fatality reported Friday in the region was in Madera County.

    Since the number of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus peaked in August – 152 in Fresno County, 315 in the six-county region – the pace of new fatalities has diminished considerably. So far in October, 16 deaths have been reported by Fresno County and 32 in across the Valley.

