Coronavirus
Coronavirus update for Oct. 10: Fresno allows small parties, some schools will reopen
Testing and groceries
Anyone who needs a coronavirus test, flu shot, or groceries can head over to Williams Elementary School on Saturday morning.
Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, UCSF, and Neighborhood Industries are teaming up for a free community event to provide pandemic relief from 8 a.m. to noon at 525 W. Saginaw Way.
The groups will distribute 400 boxes of free groceries. Each person also will be offered a free face mask.
Residents do not need to register for the event.
Small parties allowed
Fresno County health officials said Friday that small parties should be kept to no more than three households. However, there are no specific guidelines for the number of people, according to Rais Vohra, the Fresno County interim health officer.
Gatherings had been restricted since March.
The new guidelines say a gathering should be kept to no longer than two hours while party-goers maintain social distance from the members of other households and wear masks, Vohra said.
Singing, chanting, or other actions that could create droplets are prohibited. Musical instruments are allowed, but wind instruments are discouraged, Vohra said.
List of schools reopening
Fresno County
Latest case numbers
For the first time in more than three months, Fresno County in its Friday update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the first local COVID-19 cases in the central San Joaquin Valley were confirmed in March, the virus and its respiratory disease have claimed 406 lives in Fresno County, and 980 across Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, and Tulare counties.
The only additional fatality reported Friday in the region was in Madera County.
Since the number of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus peaked in August – 152 in Fresno County, 315 in the six-county region – the pace of new fatalities has diminished considerably. So far in October, 16 deaths have been reported by Fresno County and 32 in across the Valley.
Comments