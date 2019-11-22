Thanksgiving storms to set off wet season. Here’s the impact on travel plans

This year’s rainy season could kick off Thanksgiving week with a one-two punch, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford. It will also make travel in and out of the Central San Joaquin Valley difficult.

Two back-to-back storms could drop up to an inch of rain in the Valley, more in the foothills, and perhaps two feet of snow above 5,000 feet by the time clouds taper off Friday, according to meteorologist Carlos Molina.

The first storm is set to begin Tuesday, dumping up to a quarter of an inch of rain in the Valley, and six inches to a foot of snow in the southern Sierra Nevada. Heavy rain could fall in the foothills.

Thanksgiving Day is predicted to be wet and cold, with a high of 51 in Fresno and Merced, and 28 in Yosemite Valley. Snow levels are predicted to drop to 2,000 to 3,000 feet over the southern Sierra Nevada by Wednesday night, with the potential to drop even lower on Thursday night into Friday.

Up to three-quarters of an inch more could fall in the Valley, and mountains areas could see a foot more of snow by Thursday, Molina said.

Precipitation will taper off Friday morning, and road conditions will also begin to improve then, Molina said.

Thanksgiving travel and conditions

Snow could make it “extremely difficult or impossible to travel” in the southern Sierra Nevada and Kern County Mountains, according to the Weather Service.

Rockslides, mudslides and debris flows near burned areas are possible in the mountains, and water accumulation on roads could be a danger.

Travelers planning to go through the Grapevine are advised to start their trips before Wednesday afternoon when snow will begin to fall at the higher elevations along Interstate 5.

“The earlier the better,” Molina said. He warned drivers to be cautious throughout the holiday week.

“Even if you don’t see snow, he said, “the roadways could still be icy.”

Delayed wet season

These storms mark the third latest start to the local wet season since 1881. In 1923, the first rain of the season happened on Nov. 30. In 1995, rain didn’t fall until Dec. 11, according to the NWS.

It was predicted that the Valley might get precipitation earlier this week, but the amount was negligible, Molina said. The Valley hasn’t seen rain since late May.

“Typically storm systems come in closer to Halloween,” Molina said.

The typical rain amount in October is half an inch, but the Fresno area was completely dry last month, Molina said. November averages one to one and a half inches, and Molina is hopeful the Valley will catch up.

Molina said now that the “door is kicked open,” the weather service is hoping for at least one storm per week for the rest of the wet season.