It hasn’t rained in Fresno in nearly six months. That could change this week.

Fresno may get its first rain since late May.

Cold air in Southern California is expected to bring some precipitation to the Valley on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

It would mark the third latest start to the wet season in the Central San Joaquin Valley since 1881. In 1923, the first rain of the season happened on Nov. 30. In 1995, rain didn’t fall until Dec. 11, according to the NWS.

The rainfall totals will be small — just a tenth of an inch in Fresno — but temperatures are expected to drop close to 20 degrees.

On Monday, the high is expected to be 79 degrees, close to a record high for the date, according to Bill South, a meteorologist with the NWS.

By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to sink 59 degrees.

“It’ll be noticeable,” South says.

There could be slightly more rain in the foothills — as much as 1/2 inch — and higher up, a winter storm watch has been called for mountains in the Kern County and the Southern Sierra Nevada. There could be six to nine inches of snowfall along the Pacific Crest Trail.

Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Sierra Nevada and Kern County Mountains from Late Tuesday Night through Thursday Afternoon. Majority of snow expected above 6,000 ft. Potential driving conditions will be impacted at or just below that level and above. #BePrepared pic.twitter.com/XK80Ae6tnw — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) November 17, 2019

While this won’t be a long, drenching rain, it won’t be without impact, according to the NWS. Hikers, campers and anyone planning to travel into the mountains should prepare for snow and winter driving conditions above 6,000 and above 5,000 feet in the Tehachapi mountains.

Additionally, wet roads will be slick after months of oil buildup, South says.

“Make sure you exercise more caution than you normally would.”

And if there is enough precipitation, there could be fog as well.