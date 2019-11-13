Madera police ID fatal mauling victim, seek woman they believe owned dogs involved

Police in Madera, CA, are trying to contact Heather Anglin. She is believed to be the owner of two dogs involved in a fatal attack Nov. 11, 2019. Madera Police Department

Police are looking for the owner of a dog that killed a man in Madera before being shot by responding officers.

The victim was identified Wednesday as 38-year-old Lasaro Macedo.

He was found in a riverbed off East Yosemite Avenue on Monday with multiple dog bites. An autopsy revealed he died as a result of the injuries.

Officers encountered two dogs at the scene. One charged officers and was shot and killed. The second was impounded, according to police.

Police believe both dogs were involved in the attack and have been trying located their owner, a woman they have identified as Heather Anglin.

Anyone will information about Anglin’s whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at 559-675-4239.