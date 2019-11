Madera police reported that David Lopez was armed with several weapons and carrying methamphetamine packaged for sale when he was stopped for a traffic violation Sunday. Madera Police Department

Madera police Sunday arrested a man allegedly armed with multiple firearms and a large quantity of methamphetamine packaged for sale after a traffic stop.

He was identified as David Lopez, who is prohibited from possessing weapons because he is a convicted felon, police reported. The traffic stop took place after a traffic violation, police reported.

Lopez was booked on multiple charges.

