Madera police shoot ‘vicious dog’ at scene of dead man with multiple bites

Police lights.

An man was found dead at a river bottom on Monday morning with multiple dog bites to his body, Madera police said.

The victim was described as an unidentified adult Hispanic male, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers discovered the body at the river bottom between Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officers investigating at the scene were “confronted with a vicious dog,” according to the release.

“While trying to approach the deceased person, the dog charged officers, who had to shoot the dog killing it,” the release said.

The unidentified victim had bite marks to multiple parts of his body, including legs, arms and face, according to the release. An autopsy will be conducted this week to determine the cause of death.