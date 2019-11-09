DUI driver kills teen girl, injures multiple others in Chowchilla crash

Marcos Torres, 24, of Chowchilla was arrested Friday night for driving under the influence and killing a juvenile female in Chowchilla. Chowchilla Police Department

A 15-year-old girl was killed by a driver who was under the influence Friday night, according to Chowchilla police.

The juvenile girl was riding in a Suzuki Forenza with other passengers when the suspected DUI driver Marcos Torres crashed into the vehicle while driving a Chevy truck.

Passengers in the Suzuki suffered moderate to severe injuries. The girl died later from her injuries.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. at North 5th Street and Ventura Avenue, according to a Chowchilla Police Department social media post.

Officers determined Torres, 24, of Chowchilla, was intoxicated.

He was booked into Madera County Department of Corrections on charges of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

If anyone has any further information please contact the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600.