A wet night out. What caused pipes to leak on Blue Man Group crowd at Fresno’s Saroyan?

Fresno city officials said they believe they were able to minimize damage to Saroyan Theater on Thursday after the sprinkler system in the ceiling began leaking onto the audience during a concert.

The Blue Man Group was about 18 minutes into their show when the fire suppression pipes sprung the leak, ending a performance from the Las Vegas headliners, according to city spokesperson Mark Standriff.

No injuries were reported and none of the performance equipment seems to be damaged, Standriff said. Some of the theater’s framework is aging.

“That’s the original infrastructure that was built 53 years ago,” he said. “These things happen from time to time. It wasn’t a huge breakdown.”

A plumber was called in Thursday night, Standriff said, to fix the problem at the theater, which is owned by the city of Fresno and managed by a company called SMG.

Audience members were asked to exit the building and wait in the plaza just outside of Saroyan Theater, and eventually the Fresno Fire Department arrived and evacuated the venue as a precaution.

The extent of the damage and what it will cost to fix the building is still under investigation, Standriff said, but the Fresno Philharmonic is expected to perform in the theater on Sunday.

“We don’t think any of the Sheetrock or ceiling tiles have been compromised,” Standriff said.

The Fresno Fire Department does routine inspections on the building but it wasn’t immediately clear the last time it had been checked, Standriff said.

A firefighter responding Thursday night said there had been a water leak recently in the adjacent Exhibit Hall.

The Blue Man Group was on its second straight night of performing in Fresno when the show was interrupted.

Brittany Smith, director of regional marketing for the show, said refunds will be issued in the same method of payment in which customers purchased tickets.

Season subscribers, group purchasers, and ticket holders who purchased through Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster’s phone line will receive a refund from their point of purchase in three business days.

No action item is needed to receive your refund.

Those who purchased tickets at the Fresno Convention Center box office can bring their tickets to the box office and have a refund issued through the same method of payment that was used.

This is the second time in a month there has been an issue during a show at Saroyan Theater. Last month, some fans complained of audio problems when comedian Jo Koy performed at the venue.

The venue underwent expansions in 1981 and 1999, and seats a maximum of 2,353 people, though only half of the venue was full Thursday.

