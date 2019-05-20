Jo Koy is coming to Fresno and he’ll be doing jokes that aren’t on his Netflix special

Comedian Joy Koy performs Oct. 10, 2019 at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno, CA, on his Just Kidding World tour. Submitted

Another A-list comedian has added Fresno to his tour schedule.

Jo Koy announced a Fresno date on his Just Kidding world tour, which kicks of in August and stops at the Saroyan Theatre on Oct. 10. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at the theater box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Artists and venue presales start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Koy has performed multiple times in the Valley, most recently at the Saroyan Theatre last year. His website had that show listed as sold out. He also sold out a show at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is 2017.

That seems to be Koy’s thing. He set the record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu, selling out 11 consecutive shows in 2017. He sold out six shows at The Warfield in San Francisco and also broke the attendance record at Club Regent Event Centre in Winnipeg with four sold-out shows.

He’s already sold out two weekends this August at the Brea Improv Comedy Club.

His style of stand-up often includes stories/impressions of his mother and son. His first stand-up comedy album, “Live From Seattle,” was No. 1 on the Billboard Charts.

His latest comedy special, “Comin in Hot,” is streaming on Netflix in June, though fans will note that the tour is all new and promises material that’s not on the special or being performed on Koy’s current tour.

Fans may also note Koy’s other work in movies and TV. TruTV has picked up the pilot for an animated half-hour comedy based on Koy’s real-life experiences. Koy also stars alongside Brandon Routh and Donna Murphy as Vladimir Lenin in the live-action film ”Anastasia,” out later this year.