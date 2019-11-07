Local
Saroyan Theater springs major leak, drenching crowd during Blue Man Group show
The Blue Man Group show was canceled Thursday after the Saroyan Theater sprung a major leak and drenched some members in the audience.
A pipe in the ceiling of the popular downtown theater broke, causing water to come down about 20 minutes into the show.
Audience members were asked to exit the building and wait in the plaza just outside of Saroyan Theater.
The Fresno Fire Department eventually arrived and evacuated the venue as a precaution.
A firefighter stated the leak was related to a fire sprinkler system and added there was a water leak recently in the adjacent Exhibit Hall.
Blue Man Group was performing for the second straight night in Fresno when Thursday’s showing was interrupted.
No word yet if refunds will be offered.
Saroyan Theater — often used for big acts and shows, such as Seinfeld and David Copperfield — is 53 years old.
The venue underwent expansions in 1981 and 1999, and seats a maximum of 2,353 people, though only half of the venue was full Thursday.
Saroyan Theater is part of the Fresno Convention & Entertainment center, which is owned by the City of Fresno.
Blue Man Group is a headline show on the Las Vegas strip that also tours the country.
