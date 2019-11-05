Band teacher may have given female student alcohol on school trip, police say

A Tulare Western High School band teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegations surfaced that he gave a student alcohol on a school trip, Tulare police said.

Patrick Alvidrez, 40, may have given an underage girl alcohol while at a band competition in Riverside over the weekend, police said in a news release.

Tulare Western’s school resource officer received a tip Monday about the alleged incident, and Alvidrez soon after was placed on administrative leave. The investigation is in its early stages and Alvidrez has not been arrested, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to report anonymously online through TipNow or to call 559-685-2300, ext. 4445.