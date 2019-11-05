Teen boy wounded in possible drive-by shooting at Fresno apartment complex

Fresno Police investigators talk outside an apartment complex at Rowell and Hedges avenues, where a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in a fusillade of gunfire Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 5. The Fresno Bee

A teenage boy was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon in what Fresno police are investigating as a possible drive-by shooting in east-central Fresno.

Fresno Police Sgt. Michael McCray said officers were called just after 3 p.m. to an apartment complex at the corner of Rowell and Hedges avenues, north of Olive Avenue between Cedar Avenue and Highway 41.

They found the victim, a 14-year-old boy, with a gunshot wound. Before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, the boy was able to give officers only a brief statement that he was outside when he was shot.

McCray said one caller reported that as many as eight to 10 shots were fired in the attack. Some witnesses told police that a dark-colored sedan passed by the apartment complex, but it’s unknown if the shots were fired from the vehicle or how many people were in the car.

“We’ve located multiple shell casings on the street, but we’re still trying to determine where exactly the victim was,” McCray said.

Detectives from Fresno Police Department’s street-violence and gang-enforcement teams were among the investigators at the apartment complex late Tuesday afternoon. “We haven’t determined if anyone involved was gang-affiliated,” McCray said.

McCray said the boy was reportedly in stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.