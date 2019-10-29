How many PG&E customers remain without power, and where can you drop off spoiled food?

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company restored power as of Tuesday evening to most residents in outlying mountain areas.

But the Madera County Sheriff’s Office warned that if power was not back by 10 p.m., customers should be prepared to be in the dark one more night.

According to PG&E’s outage map, about 900 customers were still without power as of 6 p.m., including those in North Fork and Cascadel Woods.

Areas of Bass Lake Annex and Cascadel Woods should have power restored by dusk on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

A Community Resource Center with water, charging stations and bathrooms will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Madera County Sheriff’s Office substation at 48267 Liberty Dr.

The non-emergency line at 559-675-7770 is staffed around the clock.

Residents can drop food spoiled due to the outage at the resource center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

At the North Fork Transfer Station at 33699, food waste can be dropped off on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Although another round of power shutoffs is expected in northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday, PG&E announced, Madera, Fresno nor Mariposa counties are expected to be affected.