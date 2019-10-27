PG&E blackouts: List of resource centers and communities affected

Tens of thousands of customers in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties braced for blackouts as the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. implemented statewide power shutoffs this weekend to fight wildfire risk as strong winds blow through California.

More than a million customers were affected statewide, the utility announced, including 960,000 shutoffs that were planned, plus more that unintentionally lost power because of the strong winds.

Locally, the shutdowns could last up to 48 hours and include about 4,100 residents in Auberry, Tollhouse and Millerton in Fresno County.

The power also was expected to shut down in parts of Oakhurst, Bass Lake, North Fork, Coarsegold and Ahwahnee where a Red Flag warning remained in effect until at least Monday due to high winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported that as of 8 a.m. Sunday, outages had begun in the county. Among the areas affected: Catheys Valley, Hornitos, Bear Valley, Bagby, Mt. Bullion, parts of Yaqui Gulch Road, and Highway 140 from Yaqui Gulch Road to the county line.

Visit www.pgepspsmaps.com/addresslookup to find if a specific address will be affected by the shutoff. Current outages can be seen at pge.com/#outages.

PG&E officials announced Sunday that power was being restored to parts of northern California and the hope is to have power on for most of the state on Monday.

Additional blackouts are possible on Tuesday as more wind is forecast in the state. The shutoffs would affect fewer residents, the utility announced. Mariposa County is on the list, but not Fresno or Madera.

‘The situation is very fluid’

Strong winds blew into the central San Joaquin Valley on Sunday, triggering health alerts while authorities also scrambled to stay on top of PG&E’s fluctuating blackout plans.

A high wind warning is in effect for the southern Sierra Nevada and foothills until 1 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 70 mph could blow through Madera and Mariposa counties, possibly downing trees and powerlines.

At least twice on Sunday, local authorities reported outages around Fresno County at the same time that PG&E reported no local blackouts. Authorities acknowledged the challenges of keeping up with developing weather patterns.

Residents should remain ready to go dark at any time as the utility looks to avoid wildfire risks, according to Mayra Tostado, a PG&E spokesperson.

“Our emergency operations center monitors weather conditions 24/7 to determine the timing of a public safety power shutoff,” Tostado said on Sunday morning. “The situation is very fluid and as the weather moves across our service area toward the south, we are able to better determine the timing of shutoffs in Fresno and Madera counties.”

PG&E has been directing the public to its website for what is says is updated information on shutoffs and where to find resource centers, but the page has not been updated since Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and does not include information about Fresno or Madera counties.

Stay indoors, officials advise

Air quality turned ‘hazardous’ Sunday in Fresno as dust from strong winds raised particulate pollution to dangerous levels. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued a Health Cautionary Statement, urging people to stay indoors throughout the Valley, including in Fresno, Madera, Tulare and Kings counties.

The air quality alert ends at 11 p.m. Sunday, but the district cautions people to stay out of the elements and avoid strenuous activity until Thursday morning.

Resource centers

PG&E and local governments are opening community resource centers to provide bathrooms, water, charging stations and air conditioning during the blackouts.

In Madera County, the sheriff’s office substation at 42867 Liberty Dr. in Oakhurst is serving as a resource center.

In Mariposa County, resource centers are located at the Coulterville Community Center, the Human Services Building at 5362 Lemee Lane in Mariposa, and at Mary Laveroni Park in Groveland.

Chuckchansi Gold Resort and Casino in Coarsegold is also listed as a resource center.