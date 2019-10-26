These cities in Madera County could be without power for two days due to PG&E shutoffs

Parts of Madera County may go dark Sunday morning as the Pacific Gas and Electric Company shuts off power throughout the state due to wildfire risk, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Power could go down at 6 a.m. in parts of Oakhurst, Bass Lake, North Fork, Coarsegold and Ahwahnee. Residents should prepare to be without power for 24 to 48 hours, the sheriff’s office advised.

Visit www.pgepspsmaps.com/addresslookup to find if a specific address will be affected by the shutoff.

A Community Resource Center will be open beginning at 8 a.m. at the Madera County Sheriff’s Office substation at 42867 Liberty Drive in Oakhurst. The center will stay open until the power comes back on and will have bathrooms, water, charging stations and air conditioning.

Landline phones may be affected. Those who do not have cell phone service can drive to the substation in case of emergency, the sheriff’s office said.

Power is also expected to be shut off to customers in Mariposa County and Kern County.

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, which is located in Coarsegold, said it will remain open since the venue has the ability to operate off backup generators, according to a representative reached over the phone Saturday night.