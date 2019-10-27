Local
These schools in Fresno, Madera counties will close Monday due to power outages
No classes will be held Monday in several school districts in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to power outages.
Sierra Unified School District: All sites, including preschool and Eagle’s Nest. No buses will run
Mariposa County School District: No classes at Greeley Hill Elementary, Coulterville High School, El Portal Elementary, Yosemite Park High School and Yosemite Valley Elementary School. Buses will still be running.
Chawanakee Unified School District: If power fails to return by 5:30 a.m., no classes will be held at North Fork Elementary, Mountain Oaks, Manzanita, Spring Valley, Chawanakee Academy, Minarets and Minaret Charter. Hillside School will be on a regular schedule.
Yosemite Unified School District: all sites are closed.
