Suspicious fire damages Visalia businesses
A suspicious fire caused $80,000 in damage to a Mountain Mike’s Pizza early Friday morning in Visalia, according to the Visalia Fire Department.
The two-alarm fire was reported just before 2:30 a.m. at 3000 N. Dinuba Blvd. Crews forced their way through several doors to find the fire inside the restaurant.
The sprinkler system activated and smoke filled the building, according to a news release. It took about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters also forced their way into Fiesta Auto Insurance next door and found smoke and water damage estimated at $5,000.
Five engines, two ladder trucks, one breathing support and two battalion chiefs were on scene. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it is suspicious, the department said.
