Woman killed in vehicle crash near Coarsegold, CHP says

A 70-year-old woman died Friday afternoon after her vehicle rolled over on Highway 41 near Coarsegold.

The crash happened around 4 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol in Oakhurst.

The woman was driving a Ford sedan southbound on Highway 41 when her vehicle collided with a dirt embankment, rolled over and ejected her.

CHP says the woman was not wearing a seat belt, and added that neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The woman’s name was not released. The accident remains under investigation.