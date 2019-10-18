10-year-old boy reported missing in Atwater, police say he is at-risk

Michael Joseph, 10, was reported missing Friday night after he was last seen leaving Shaffer School in Atwater, according to police. Atwater Police Department

Atwater police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who is considered at-risk.

Michael Joseph was least seen leaving Shaffer School around 3 p.m., according to an Atwater police social media post.

He is approximately 5 feet tall and 70 pounds. The missing boy was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts. as seen from the school surveillance photo.

Anyone with children who attend Shaffer School and know Michael or know his whereabouts are asked to contact Atwater police at 209-357-6396.

Police are considering Joseph at-risk due to his age and the unknown circumstances of his disappearance.