Have you seen her? This 16-year-old Madera County girl is missing

Josephine Jimenez
Josephine Jimenez MADERA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Special to The Bee
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl, Josephine Jimenez.

She was last seen Tuesday in the area of Gateway Drive and Yosemite Avenue in Madera.

Josephine is described as 5-foot 5-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call Madera County Sheriff’s Detective Padgett at 559-474-2302 or the main office at 559-675-7770.

“If you see Josephine, please call 911,” officials said.

