Have you seen her? This 16-year-old Madera County girl is missing
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl, Josephine Jimenez.
She was last seen Tuesday in the area of Gateway Drive and Yosemite Avenue in Madera.
Josephine is described as 5-foot 5-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call Madera County Sheriff’s Detective Padgett at 559-474-2302 or the main office at 559-675-7770.
“If you see Josephine, please call 911,” officials said.
