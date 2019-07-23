Investigators ask for help to find missing 17-year-old girl who may be in Fresno area

Angelina Ferguson, 17, has been missing since June 9, 2019. Special to The Bee

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl, Angelina Ferguson, who may be in the Fresno area.

Angelina has been missing since June 9 from Fernley, Nev.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced her disappearance Tuesday at the request of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada.

“She knows many people in the Fresno area, so there is a chance she may be in our region,” Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said. “Please help us to spread the word.”

Angelina is described as white, 5-foot 5-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She has her ears pierced twice.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Angelina may also travel to Reno, Nev.

Angelina was born June 14, 2002.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 1-775-463-6620 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).